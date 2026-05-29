As Congress high command meets today to decide Punjab 2027 roadmap, Warring camp bats for continuity

Amidst renewed reports of a change being effected in Punjab leadership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of senior party leaders in New Delhi on Friday where Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, MPs Charanjit Singh Channi, Amar Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former minister Vijay Inder Singla and state general secretary are among those who will attend the meeting.

Sources in the Congress disclosed that a change in state leadership was on the cards including that of the state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Bajwa. Among those whose names are doing the rounds for the state president are Randhawa, Singla and Channi. Jalandhar MLA Pargat Singh has also reportedly expressed his keenness for either being appointed state president or as LoP. Another name which did the rounds for some time was that of former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh. Many leaders within Congress are said to have favoured Rana KP as the Hindu face of the party over Singla.