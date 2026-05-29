As Congress high command meets today to decide Punjab 2027 roadmap, Warring camp bats for continuity

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Amidst renewed reports of a change being effected in Punjab leadership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of senior party leaders in New Delhi on Friday where Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, MPs Charanjit Singh Channi, Amar Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former minister Vijay Inder Singla and state general secretary are among those who will attend the meeting.
Sources in the Congress disclosed that a change in state leadership was on the cards including that of the state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Bajwa. Among those whose names are doing the rounds for the state president are Randhawa, Singla and Channi. Jalandhar MLA Pargat Singh has also reportedly expressed his keenness for either being appointed state president or as LoP. Another name which did the rounds for some time was that of former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh. Many leaders within Congress are said to have favoured Rana KP as the Hindu face of the party over Singla.
“The meeting has been called to hear suggestions from every senior leader for the way forward in the 2027 polls. Every one of them will be given time to speak. Thereafter, in a few days time another meeting will be held where the high command led by Rahul Gandhi will decide on the changes, if any,” said a senior party leader.
A senior leader, who did not want to be identified, said that with the BJP opting for a Jat Sikh face in Kewal Dhillon as the state president, the Congress high command would have to do a re-think on its consideration of appointing a Hindu as the state unit chief. “AAP has a Jat Sikh CM, SAD has a Jat Sikh president and now BJP too has a Jat Sikh at the helm. Under these conditions it seems unlikely that a non-Jat Sikh would be appointed,” he said.
The Warring camp meanwhile firmly believes that he will not be unseated and that Congress will opt for continuity. “Despite recurring speculation and internal murmurs about a possible reshuffle in the Congress, the party’s high command has repeatedly ruled out any immediate leadership changes,” said a leader close to Warring.
Recent statements from senior leaders, including Baghel and Venugopal, have emphasized organizational stability and grassroots strengthening as the party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. In April 2026, Baghel explicitly stated there would be “no change in Punjab Congress leadership,” praising the functioning of Warring and Bajwa following strategy meetings in Delhi.
He highlighted constructive discussions on a monthly activity calendar, district president training programs, and winnability-based candidate selection through surveys.
Speculation about a leadership overhaul gained traction in early 2025 and persisted into early 2026, fueled by factional tensions involving figures like Channi who raised concerns over SC representation. In January 2026, after meetings with Kharge and Gandhi, Venugopal issued a strong directive against public statements on internal issues and groupism, while categorically stating, “There is no question of any leadership change in Punjab.”
The high command has focused on unity, directing leaders to avoid airing differences publicly and to prioritize regaining power in the state. Organizational revamps, including appointments of nearly 3 lakh workers at district and block levels and new district presidents, have been undertaken under Warring’s leadership to bolster the party base.
As of May 2026, Warring has been actively projecting confidence, drawing parallels with Congress’s successes elsewhere and asserting that Punjab will follow suit in the upcoming polls. The party is conducting surveys for ticket distribution and emphasizing performance at the grassroots, with Gandhi reportedly stressing a performance-linked approach for district-level leaders.
Senior leaders, including Randhawa, have also reiterated that all major decisions, including the chief ministerial face, rest with the high command. The emphasis remains on collective leadership and closing ranks against the ruling AAP and BJP.
With Assembly elections less than a year away, the Congress high command is running out of time to decide whether to maintain the status quo or not.
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