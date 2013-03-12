As city lawyers stay off work,litigants left to bear the brunt

While most of the city lawyers continue to stay off work following their strike against the FIR filed on the mob that broke the curfew on March 6,its the litigants who are paying the price. The worst affected are the ones from distant places who are unaware of the stir and only find out after reaching the District Court Complex,Sector 43- D.

It s been 10 days that I have been coming here regularly for my relatives bail plea and after coming here I got to know that the advocates are on strike again. It has happened for the third time in the past 10 days and I don t know when it is going to end, said Ashok Kumar,a litigant from Panipat in Haryana here for a bail plea hearing.

Another litigant from Sector 56 of Chandigarh,who is involved in a three- year old case,said: We have been waiting for our advocate since nine in the morning. Now,we have got to know that hes not working due to the on- going lawyers strike. It is simply frustrating.

With most of the lawyers on strike,there were a few who continued to work in spite of the call urging them to stay away. The strike is not a compulsion and a few lawyers continue with their regular work. One must remember that its the litigants who suffer the most in these situations and one must try to avoid that, said advocate Geetanjali,one of the lawyers in the District Court. The work shall resume in lower Courts from Tuesday.

