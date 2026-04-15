As Centre widens pool for BBMB top posts, Punjab says bid to dilute its control

The Board, which manages key projects on the Bhakra and Beas river systems, has frequently been at the centre of disputes involving Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

The already strained relationship between Punjab and Centre reached another flashpoint with the Government of India, amending the rules governing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and opening up the two top posts — Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power) — to officers from across country. This marks a clear shift from the decades old practice where these posts were held by officers from Haryana and Punjab, respectively.

The ruling AAP in Punjab, and opposition Congress and SAD Tuesday slammed the Centre, accusing it of trying to dilute the state’s role in the BBMB by opening its membership to non-stakeholders states.

The Centre on April 13 notified key amendments to the BBMB Rules, 1974, introducing an open, nationwide selection process with stricter eligibility criteria, including at least 20 years of experience and prior service as a chief engineer for the two posts. While the rules mention that officers from Punjab and Haryana will still get preference, the revised framework is expected to pave the way for candidates from other states to occupy these posts.