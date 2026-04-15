As Centre widens pool for BBMB top posts, Punjab says bid to dilute its control

The ruling AAP in Punjab, and opposition Congress and SAD Tuesday slammed the Centre, accusing it of trying to dilute the state's role in the BBMB by opening its membership to non-stakeholders states.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhApr 15, 2026 04:34 AM IST
pool for BBMB top posts, Bhakra Beas Management Board, Bhakra Beas Management Board top posts, Indian express news, current affairsThe Board, which manages key projects on the Bhakra and Beas river systems, has frequently been at the centre of disputes involving Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.
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The already strained relationship between Punjab and Centre reached another flashpoint with the Government of India, amending the rules governing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and opening up the two top posts — Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power) — to officers from across country. This marks a clear shift from the decades old practice where these posts were held by officers from Haryana and Punjab, respectively.

The ruling AAP in Punjab, and opposition Congress and SAD Tuesday slammed the Centre, accusing it of trying to dilute the state’s role in the BBMB by opening its membership to non-stakeholders states.

The Centre on April 13 notified key amendments to the BBMB Rules, 1974, introducing an open, nationwide selection process with stricter eligibility criteria, including at least 20 years of experience and prior service as a chief engineer for the two posts. While the rules mention that officers from Punjab and Haryana will still get preference, the revised framework is expected to pave the way for candidates from other states to occupy these posts.

The development comes against the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between Punjab and the Centre over control of river waters and the functioning of the BBMB. The Board, which manages key projects on the Bhakra and Beas river systems, has frequently been at the centre of disputes involving Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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