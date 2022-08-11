As cases increase, Mann sets up GoM for effective monitoring of lumpy skin disease

August 11, 2022 6:18:11 am
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday announced setting up a Group of Ministers (GoM) for effective monitoring and control of the lumpy skin disease amongst animals in the state on a day-to-day basis.
Reviewing the situation while chairing a high-level meeting, the CM said that this GoM comprising Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar will be assisted by senior officers, experts of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and officers of
Animal Husbandry department. The GoM will review the situation arising out of the disease on a daily basis and take necessary action for checking it. The state government is duty-bound to safeguard the interests of the cattle owners,
he added.
Mann also announced the launch of a massive vaccination drive to save the animals from this disease. He said that the vaccination will be given to the animals free of cost adding that there is no dearth of funds for this. He claimed that the best recommended medicine by Government of India has been brought for this purpose.
The CM said that cattle wealth is an integral part of state’s economy and Punjab government will take every step for ensuring that animals don’t fell prey to this disease.
Subscriber Only Stories
He said the state government has sealed the borders of the state for checking the entry of animals from other states into Punjab. The districts of Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and Tarn Taran have been hitherto worst affected by the disease which reflects that the disease has been transmitted from other states.
Mann appealed to the cattle owners to exercise restraint and not get swayed away by rumours. He said that the state government is committed to tackling the spread of this disease. He urged the cattle owners to maintain cleanliness around the animals and segregate the cattle having any symptom of the disease.
The CM said that till the disease is not controlled, there will be a complete ban on organising any cattle fair in the state. He said that the animal husbandry department has been asked to supply doses of calcium to animals for enhancing their immunity. The department has also been directed to ensure spray for killing mosquitoes which can be carrier of this disease.
Mann urged the owners to ensure vaccination to their respective cattle as it also enhances immunity to fight the disease. He said that to ensure proper burial of dead animals, Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure requisite arrangements.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur’s ‘reincarnation’ lives on for this Army battalion
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to keep the dialogue going
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Nitish’s 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state’s slide: Prashant Kishor
As constitutional office, may not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
A legacy of design
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
This Ganpati festival, 16 organisations to recycle sludge from idol immersions
Relief on food