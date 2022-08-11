As cases increase, Mann sets up GoM for effective monitoring of lumpy skin disease

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday announced setting up a Group of Ministers (GoM) for effective monitoring and control of the lumpy skin disease amongst animals in the state on a day-to-day basis.

Reviewing the situation while chairing a high-level meeting, the CM said that this GoM comprising Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar will be assisted by senior officers, experts of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and officers of

Animal Husbandry department. The GoM will review the situation arising out of the disease on a daily basis and take necessary action for checking it. The state government is duty-bound to safeguard the interests of the cattle owners,

he added.

Mann also announced the launch of a massive vaccination drive to save the animals from this disease. He said that the vaccination will be given to the animals free of cost adding that there is no dearth of funds for this. He claimed that the best recommended medicine by Government of India has been brought for this purpose.

The CM said that cattle wealth is an integral part of state’s economy and Punjab government will take every step for ensuring that animals don’t fell prey to this disease.

He said the state government has sealed the borders of the state for checking the entry of animals from other states into Punjab. The districts of Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and Tarn Taran have been hitherto worst affected by the disease which reflects that the disease has been transmitted from other states.

Mann appealed to the cattle owners to exercise restraint and not get swayed away by rumours. He said that the state government is committed to tackling the spread of this disease. He urged the cattle owners to maintain cleanliness around the animals and segregate the cattle having any symptom of the disease.

The CM said that till the disease is not controlled, there will be a complete ban on organising any cattle fair in the state. He said that the animal husbandry department has been asked to supply doses of calcium to animals for enhancing their immunity. The department has also been directed to ensure spray for killing mosquitoes which can be carrier of this disease.

Advertisement

Mann urged the owners to ensure vaccination to their respective cattle as it also enhances immunity to fight the disease. He said that to ensure proper burial of dead animals, Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure requisite arrangements.