As cases decline in Chandigarh, Panchkula: Hospitals start shutting down makeshift wards, recall staff

As COVID-19 cases see a sudden and steep fall, hospitals in Chandigarh and Panchkula Wednesday began the process of shutting down make-shift wards, while also recalling para-medic staff from Bhawans and Dharamshala’s turned into covid care centres.

Sood Dharamshala and Dhanwantri in Chandigarh which had been erected to cater to the rising covid patients are being vacated, while all doctors as well as para medical staff posted there has also been recalled and posted in GMCH.

A notification at GMCH noted that there has been “a sharp decrease in the number of Covid patients and more than 100 oxygenated beds now lie vacant.”

New admissions will now be made in specific Covid wards only while other covid wards will be kept vacant.

Referring patients to Sector 48 government facility has also been halted till the time Covid wards in GMCH 32 become full. “We may also keep a buffer of ten vacant beds in GMCH-32 to take care of emergencies. In this way, initially one wing and then the whole hospital at Sector 48 may be closed down in next about 10-15 days,” added the notification.

However, facilities will be kept on a stand-by if they need to be used again on a “very short notice.”

Similarly in Panchkula, several beds, ICUs and ventilators now remain vacant. The administration, however, has decoded to not shut down the Covid care centres. “Several beds remain vacant now. As the cases have peaked the numbers have went down drastically. We have decided to not shut down the centres to remain prepared for the third wave well in advance, but we are taking out beds from Covid dedicated wards in Civil hospital 6,” said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur, adding, “We are hopeful of re-opening our OPDs as well as re-initiating elective surgeries.”

Of the 562 covid beds in the civil hospital, only 183 are occupied.

Preparations for the third wave

The hospitals have also begun preparation for the third wave by ramping up bed and oxygen capacities.

GMCH has stated that required works related to oxygen pipe lines, furniture and fixtures be listed out and take up on priority.

“We should use this period of lesser occupancy to prepare for possible third wave,” stated the communication.

The hospital has also begun working on rectifying issues at covid centres.

“There should be proper system of de-icing the vaporiser and permanent arrangement of sprinklers/ showers et al should be put in place immediately,” added the communication.

Meanwhile, Panchkula civil hospital in April had begun the construction of an oxygen plant with a capacity to produce 1000 litre O2/ minute.

Another tank to store liquid oxygen has also been sanctioned by the district administration.

PGI is also preparing Pediatric High Dependency Units (HDUs).

There are designated beds for Covid positive children along with additional facilities for admitting all Covid suspected children in the Advanced Pediatrics Centre where number of beds are too being ramped up.