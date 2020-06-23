As Bapu Dham is desealed, focus shifts to Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar

Interestingly, Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar fall in the East police division, same as Bapu Dham Colony. Almost 85 per cent of coronavirus positive cases were found in BDC-26. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Interestingly, Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar fall in the East police division, same as Bapu Dham Colony. Almost 85 per cent of coronavirus positive cases were found in BDC-26. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

As Chandigarh police starts withdrawing its manpower from Bapu Dham Colony, which had been in containment for the longest time, police personnel are now being deployed at Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar , other congested localities in the city where 16 people have been found Covid-19 positive in the last 48 hours.

Health authorities, with the assistance of local police, have quarantined at least 62 people from these areas in a government building at Raipur Khurd village, on Monday.

As many as 40 police personnel have been deputed to keep a vigil in the two localities, on a rotation basis. These areas have a population of over 60,000 people, most of whom are migrant labourers staying in congested rental accommodations. Interestingly, Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar fall in the East police division, same as Bapu Dham Colony.

Almost 85 per cent of coronavirus positive cases were found in BDC-26. “Almost all the 20 pockets in BDC-26 have been de-sealed. We have withdrawn large number of police personnel from the area and shifted them to Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar.

Police personnel are working in three shifts under the supervision of ASI rank officers. Till now, there is no need to depute para military forces in the areas. The Health department had sought our assistance for quarantining 62 people.

We shifted them in a government building for next the 14 days,” said DSP (east) Dilsher Singh Chandel.

Sources said the 16 positive cases belong to three extended families. Their contacts have been traced. Notably, almost all the 20 pockets of Bapu Dham Colony-26 have de-sealed, except four streets in four pockets. Four pockets were de-sealed on Monday by a 94-year-old, who removed the barricades in the presence of health and police officials.

