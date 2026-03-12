As Assembly passes budget, Cong, BJP stay away, SAD showers praise

Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday passed Rs 2,60,437 crore budget with Opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staying away and lone Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator, present in the House, heaping praises on the Budget.

The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on March 8. Concluding the debate on the Budget, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the opposition did not participate because it could not defend its opposition to giving Rs 1,000 to women. He said the parties which kept people poor for decades are now uncomfortable with the empowerment of ordinary families under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Describing the fifth annual budget of the Punjab Government as the “Budget of the martyrs’ dreams,” the Chief Minister said the budget is aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh. He said that the Punjab Government has delivered on all its election guarantees within four years and was now preparing its manifesto for the 2027 elections. He also said the opposition already knows that a government led by Bhagwant Singh Mann will return to power in 2027, which is why it chose to run away from the debate instead of facing the truth before the people. “I want to tell them that we will com eto power in 2027, 2032, 2037, 2042 and 2047. Even then they will keep saying that we will not repeat.”

“For the first time in the history of Punjab, a government has fulfilled all its election guarantees within four years. The manifestos of traditional parties were merely formalities. With the support of the people, we will continue serving them with the same spirit in 2027. For the first time, a government treated its budget as a sacred document and fulfilled every promise made to the people.”

Mann took a pause and praised Cheema by thumping his desk saying he congratulated the Finance Minister for presenting a “people friendly” Budget.

He added that earlier budgets were limited to paving streets and drains, whereas the present government is focusing on providing world-class education to children, quality healthcare services, and building medical colleges.