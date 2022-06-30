As architect, think beyond and keep yourself updated: Expert

Written by Kumari Astuti

A mentorship programme was organised for the students of first year at the Chandigarh College of Architecture earlier this week.

An alumna and New Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chief architect Dr Namrita Kalsi, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture Prof Rajnish Wattas and former Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning Sumit Kaur interacted with the first year students and enlightened them on the importance of these five years as a student of architecture. Dr Sangeeta Bagga, principal, Chandigarh college of Architecture, welcomed the students and the speakers.

While talking to the students, she emphasised the need of mentorship in the light of National Education Policy 2020 and multidisciplinary approach in architecture and its curriculum.

Khalsi shared the principles she has been following in her life. She talked about her journey from PUDA to Delhi

Metro. She asked the students to emphasise building life skills and social connect. She shared her work at GMADA and developing master plans and then she moved towards transport in urban planning. Kalsi is currently engaged in

Metrolite solutions for small and medium-sized cities.

She explained the ridership idea which determined metrolite – set by Shreedharan, the brain behind the metro. She also discussed the importance of pursuing masters in the course.

Prof Wattas shared with the students how he was in the same place as them 45 years ago and wished to be an architect

in his second life too. He discussed how these five years help in shaping their career as an architect in different dimensions. He emphasised library reading and termed CCA one of the best libraries in the world.

Sumit Kaur interacted with the young students and mentored them towards the need of society and clients. “As architect, you have to think beyond and keep yourself updated.” She stressed creating groups and discussing with each other to know about different perceptions.