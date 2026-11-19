A state police on alert, multiple flights, more than 2,000 km of travel each way and nearly 72 hours of security arrangements. This is what it will take to ensure a three-hour uneventful visit by Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh to his home in Jallupur Khera in Amritsar.

Amritpal will arrive on November 21 on parole, from 12 noon to 3 pm, for the cremation of his grandmother Charan Kaur. It will be his first time home since the pro-Khalistan leader was imprisoned on April 23, 2023, under the National Security Act (NSA), and taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from behind bars and won.

While the exact details are being kept “classified”, sources said Amritpal would be brought first from Dibrugarh to New Delhi by a commercial flight along with a police escort, then flown into Amritsar, and driven to his village by road. The cremation over, the journey will be repeated in reverse.

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Charan Kaur, 84, died on November 8, and her cremation has been kept on hold for Amritpal to pay his last respects. On November 17, an Amritsar court cleared his appeal for parole.

The authorities are taking no chances with the Assembly elections near and given the possibility of elements using Amritpal, whose party is contesting the polls, to stir trouble. The state has seen a spate of violent incidents recently, linked to gangs but also claimed by pro-Khalistani elements. The Punjab government had warned that keeping Amritpal in Amritsar for long was not in the interest of the state because of the possibility of law-and-order disturbance.

P K Sinha, Special DGP, Law and Order, who is overseeing the security arrangements, said: “There are few flights between Dibrugarh and New Delhi. We have to ensure that Amritpal reaches Amritsar well in time to attend the cremation in the time frame given by the court.”

Sinha said a team comprising five to six police personnel, led by a DSP and the SHO concerned, will travel to Dibrugarh to take Amritpal formally into their custody and escort him back. Additional personnel will coordinate his transit through New Delhi, while local police teams will manage security in Amritsar, the special DGP said.

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“We are in touch with the jail authorities in Dibrugarh and liaising with them for the necessary arrangements,” Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, SSP Amritsar (Rural), said.

“As per court orders, he will be in the custody of the Punjab Police for the entire duration of his journey from Dibrugarh to Amritsar and back,” Sinha said.

Police presence has also been beefed up in Jallupur Khera village, with officials having secured an assurance from Amritpal’s family that they will not allow large crowds.

Chahal said that while an adequate number of police personnel are already on the ground, “more police force has been made available to us by senior officers”. “We are ready for all eventualities. However, it is a somber occasion and we hope it will not be put to any other use. The lawyers of Amritpal Singh have also given their solemn assurance to the court,” said Sinha.

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The entire transportation and police escort expenses are to be borne by Amritpal.

Allowing parole for Amritpal to attend his grandmother’s cremation, Amritsar Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh said was being done on humanitarian grounds, and under stringent conditions. Amritpal cannot visit any other place except Jallupur Khera, cannot contact prosecution witnesses, address the media or any public gathering, or communicate with anyone other than family members.

“Applicant should not directly or indirectly do any act or activity which can prejudice the law and order situation of the state. …,” the court said.

The court directed the Punjab government to ensure that Amritpal attends post-cremation rituals, on November 22 and 23, through video conferencing.

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Amritpal had been arrested following a month-long manhunt in 2023, after the February attack on Ajnala Police Station by him and his supporters, to free a jailed associate. He was detained under the NSA and shifted to Dibrugarh. His three-year NSA detention ended on April 22, 2026, after which he was formally re-arrested in the Ajnala case.