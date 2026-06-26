As Akal Takht summons Sikh MLAs over anti-sacrilege law, AAP legislators restive

The Akal Takht summons to all Sikh legislators and Sikh Cabinet Ministers of the Punjab government asking them to appear before it on June 29 in connection with the anti-sacrilege law passed by the Assembly has left the ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs restive with many fearing that they could be left to fend for themselves on an issue that has both political and religious implications.

The summons have come at a time when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann finds himself pitted against the Akal Takht, which has issued an edict over an objectionable video declaring the AAP leader “Guru dokhi” (anti-guru) and “Khalsa panth virodhi” (anti-Khalsa panth).

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Akal Takht Secretariat on Thursday said that official letters were sent on June 17 and 18 to all 78 Sikh MLAs and nine Sikh cabinet ministers at their email addresses and on their WhatsApp asking them to reach the Secretariat on June 29 to present their views on over “The Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026,” which has been notified by the Punjab government “without consultation or consent from Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the SGPC and the Guru Khalsa Panth”.

A letter was also sent to Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on June 23. In addition, letters have also been sent to non-Sikh cabinet ministers, asking them to submit views in writing on the matter before June 29.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13. It includes a provision for stricter punishment, including life imprisonment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had earlier raised objections to the anti-sacrilege law saying it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth. The Akal Takht had asked the state government to remove provisions from the Act, which are “against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the ‘Sangat’ (Sikh community)”.

Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargajj on June 15 had said that Speaker Sandhwan had been summoned on May 8 and was given 15 days to make amendments to the law in accordance with Sikh sentiments. Through him, written objections from the Akal Takht were also formally conveyed to the Punjab government on May 11. However, the state government adopted an obstinate and arrogant attitude, completely ignoring the Akal Takht and Sikh sentiments, the Jathedar had then said.

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Mann, through his statements to the media, challenged the authority of the Akal Takht, which generated widespread resentment among the Sikh community, Gargajj had said, adding this has created an atmosphere of discord and internal conflict among Sikhs in Punjab.

Several AAP legislators told The Indian Express that while Mann has adopted a confrontational stance towards the Jathedar, they are not prepared to risk being seen as defying the Akal Takht in their constituencies. Some even warned of a rebellion if the party directs them not to appear before the Takht.

“If they do not convey a decision, we will go on our own. In my constituency, defying the Akal Takht will be taken very seriously. It will no more be about politics. What if they declare me tankhaiya ( guilty of violating the religious code of conduct) for not going?”, asked an AAP MLA on condition of anonymity.

With only three days left before the scheduled appearance, MLAs say there has been no communication from either the party leadership or the Speaker on the way forward.

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The uncertainty has become more pronounced because of Mann’s public attack on the Jathedars. The Chief Minister has alleged that they are working at the behest of their “political masters”, prompting several MLAs to conclude that the party leadership may eventually ask them to stay away from the proceedings.

“It is especially difficult for the baptised MLAs. There will be a rebellion if they ask the MLAs not to appear before the Takht. The party should know that. Also, the Opposition parties have already made it clear that they would appear before the Takht,” said another legislator.

Mann on Thursday sought to distance the decision from the government, saying that a committee of the Vidhan Sabha would take a call on the summons.

However, the Speaker has not called any meeting of MLAs so far. Sandhwan was in his constituency, Kotkapura, on Thursday.

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“We have not yet got any call. We have to appear on Monday. We also have to take a call on what to say. It is a catch-22 situation,” said another MLA.

The anxiety is not limited to Sikh legislators, party sources said. “It is also about the other MLAs. In Punjab, they cannot distance themselves from the Akal Takht’s direction when it comes to passing a legislation related to sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Many of them are Nanak Naam Levas. In my information, they all would like to go even if it means defying the party,” said an MLA.

Another MLA said that the Akal Takht has not summoned the CM. “The MLAs have to face voters in their constituencies. For many MLAs, appearing before the Akal Takht is not merely a political question but one tied to personal faith and social standing.”

Significantly, Mann appeared to soften his position on Thursday. Referring to himself as a “Nimana Sikh” (humble Sikh), he said he was ready to appear before the Akal Takht whenever summoned and maintained that he had never challenged its supremacy.

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“His remarks are reassuring. But with June 29 approaching and no formal party line in sight, we are nervous,” said a legislator.

With ENS Amritsar