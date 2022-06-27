As AAP accepts defeat, Congress happy that people chose ‘kirpan’ over ‘jharu’

The humiliating defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, on the 100th day of its rule in Punjab, is a heavy blow not just for the ruling party but also for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The low turnout was indicative of party’s setback in the district.

While winning margin was thin, it is rare for a ruling party, which won Assembly polls with an majority, to lose a bypoll. In a tweet on Sunday, The CM said that he accepted the verdict of the people of Sangrur and that would continue to work hard for the betterment of the people.

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa took on AAP when he said in a tweet, “The emphatic setback to @BhagwantMann & the @AAPPunjab from their pocket borough of Sangrur is a reminder that Public Relations (PR) can never be a subsitute to good governance. The Sangrur parliamentary seat is the home constituency of the CM, FM & Education Minister. This is a message from Punjab to @ArvindKejriwal and @raghav_chadha to stop their politics of remote controlling Punjab and treating it like their colony to subserve their personal interests.”

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, “We accept the mandate of the people but AAP’s vote share in this election has only reduced by 2% compared to 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He said that AAP got 34.65 per cent of votes, while BJP got only 9% and Congress 11%.”

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal tweeted: “I sincerely and whole heartedly congratulate Simranjit Mann and his party on their victory and offer them our best wishes and cooperation. We bow before the mandate of the people in true democratic spirit.”

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira said, “I’m happy to note that the brave people of Punjab have realised the difference between “kirpan”, symbol of Sikhs and “baukar”or (Jharu) and are on way to reject the B-team of BJP.”

Congress leader Ravneet Bittu, however, was concerned. “Peo- ple’s mandate is supreme and this time it has tipped in favour of Simranjit Mann. However, Mann’s ideology has proven toxic for Punjab and our nation in the past.”