Haryana municipal polls: 23-year-old Reema Soni stuns BJP in Uklana despite CM Saini’s high-stakes campaign

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The Haryana municipal poll results reaffirmed the ruling BJP’s edge across several civic bodies on Wednesday, yet the spotlight fell on Hisar district’s Uklana, where 23-year-old student Reema Soni surprised many by defeating the saffron party’s candidate.
Contesting as an independent candidate with backing from the Congress and later the INLD, she defeated the BJP’s Nikita Goyal, daughter-in-law of senior party leader Shriniwas Goyal, by a margin of 2,806 votes. Soni secured 7,078 votes against Goyal’s 4,272, in an election that saw a turnout of 75.7 per cent, with 11,744 votes cast out of 15,507 registered voters.
The elections were held on May 10 across seven municipal bodies, including mayoral polls in Panchkula, Sonipat, and Ambala, with counting completed on Wednesday.
Uklana’s contest drew unusual attention as the BJP deployed its top brass, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, cabinet ministers Ranbir Singh Gangwa and Krishan Bedi, and Rajya Sabha MPs Subhash Barala and Sanjay Bhatia, all campaigning for Nikita Goyal. Saini addressed four public meetings in her support.
On the other side, Congress backed Soni, with local MLA Naresh Selwal campaigning vigorously, and the INLD joining in just ahead of the election.
Initially perceived as a Baniyas-versus-non-Baniyas contest, the election gradually shifted in Soni’s favour as she gained strength day by day. She eventually defeated Goyal in 14 out of 16 wards, including the ward where the BJP leader’s family resides in Uklana Mandi. The counting unfolded in four rounds, but Goyal left the venue after just two rounds when Soni’s lead became evident.
Sources said Soni is preparing for the civil services examination after completing her graduation. Her father Mahender Soni, a jeweller, has been a municipal councillor since 2006 and played a pivotal role in her campaign.
Nikita Goyal, meanwhile, comes from a prominent business family, with her father-in-law Shriniwas Goyal having held key posts in the BJP government, including heading the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, and being considered close to Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
After the results, Nikita Goyal and her father-in-law left the counting centre without speaking to the media, while Soni described her triumph as “the victory of the public”.
Soni’s father echoed the sentiment, calling it the outcome of the people’s blessings and support. Jubilant supporters celebrated by lifting Mahender Soni on their shoulders, causing a brief traffic jam on the highway.
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