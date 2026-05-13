Haryana municipal polls: 23-year-old Reema Soni stuns BJP in Uklana despite CM Saini’s high-stakes campaign

The Haryana municipal poll results reaffirmed the ruling BJP’s edge across several civic bodies on Wednesday, yet the spotlight fell on Hisar district’s Uklana, where 23-year-old student Reema Soni surprised many by defeating the saffron party’s candidate.

Contesting as an independent candidate with backing from the Congress and later the INLD, she defeated the BJP’s Nikita Goyal, daughter-in-law of senior party leader Shriniwas Goyal, by a margin of 2,806 votes. Soni secured 7,078 votes against Goyal’s 4,272, in an election that saw a turnout of 75.7 per cent, with 11,744 votes cast out of 15,507 registered voters.

The elections were held on May 10 across seven municipal bodies, including mayoral polls in Panchkula, Sonipat, and Ambala, with counting completed on Wednesday.