Abduction bid on son of Himachal CM Sukhu’s aide linked to Rs 100-cr land deal

The alleged attempt to abduct Aryan Chauhan, general secretary of the Himachal Youth Congress and son of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s aide Naresh Chauhan, has been linked to a high-value land deal in Shimla, estimated at around Rs 100 crore, The Indian Express has learnt.

The alleged mastermind of the abduction, Manish Verma, alias Manu, 42, was remanded in police custody for two more days on March 28 and was later sent to judicial custody. He is a contractor and property dealer in Shimla.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Verma said during interrogation that the abduction attempt was driven by his resentment over a land deal facilitated by Chauhan, Sukhu’s principal media advisor.

A source said that Verma learnt in 2025 about 73 bighas of land owned by one Singha Sahib, who is currently in the US, near the land of one Vidya Stokes, adjoining HIPA. He also knew the landowner wanted to sell this land because he wanted to settle in the US.

“He tried to mediate the land deal between some property dealers in Chandigarh and the landowner through his friend Sanjay Bali. Later, he came to know that because of Naresh Chauhan, he was unable to mediate the land deal, estimated to be around Rs 100 crore,” the officer said.

According to the source, Verma told the investigators that if he could mediate the deal, he would have earned 10 per cent of the deal as a commission, which amounted to Rs 10 crore.

“Verma believed he had been sidelined from the deal, developed a grudge, and wanted to take revenge by abducting his son Aryan Chauhan, who was under his watch for the last four to five months,” the source added.

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When contacted, Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, told The Indian Express, “The investigation is on. The mastermind’s claim that the motive behind the abduction bid on Aryan Chauhan was triggered because he was sidelined from striking a land deal running into the crores of rupees is being probed. We will get into the details. All five suspects involved in the abduction attempt on Aryan Chauhan have been arrested.”

Advocate Balwant Guleria, who represents the suspects, said, “Manish Verma cooperated with the probe agency. His statement is part of the police record. On Saturday, the police told the court that the victim, Aryan Chauhan, did not recognise the already recovered airgun as the weapon used in the crime. They also secured a two-day extension of Manish Verma’s police custody. On Monday, the police informed the court that no other weapon was recovered from Manish Verma.”

Aryan Chauhan’s police statement

In one of the state’s most high-profile incidents of abduction in recent years, a group of men allegedly tried to abduct Aryan, 28, while he was returning from his hotel in Mashobra on March 20.

In his statement to the police, Aryan stated that a group of men intercepted his car when he was on his way home from Mashobra and threatened to abduct and rob him, pointing a “pistol-like object” at him. He stated that he managed to escape from their captivity by jumping out of the car and suffered injuries to his leg.

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The police later seized an airgun, 10 live 12-bore cartridges, an Alto car with a fake number plate, and some mobile devices. The investigation also led them to a homestay on Shimla’s outskirts, where the suspects had allegedly planned to keep Aryan hostage while bargaining for a ransom.

Verma’s associate Charanjeet, a motor mechanic, and former police constable Tashi Cheering Negi were arrested on March 23. Verma was arrested on March 24. Two other associates, Rajinder Kumar, who is also a property dealer, was detained near Mashobra and Manmohan Chauhan near the Truck Union area in Theog.

Both were later arrested at the Dhalli police station after sustained interrogation on March 25.