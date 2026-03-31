Abduction bid on son of Himachal CM Sukhu’s aide linked to Rs 100-cr land deal

The alleged attempt to abduct Aryan Chauhan, general secretary of the Himachal Youth Congress and son of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s aide Naresh Chauhan, has been linked to a high-value land deal in Shimla, estimated at around Rs 100 crore, The Indian Express has learnt.
The alleged mastermind of the abduction, Manish Verma, alias Manu, 42, was remanded in police custody for two more days on March 28 and was later sent to judicial custody. He is a contractor and property dealer in Shimla.
According to sources familiar with the investigation, Verma said during interrogation that the abduction attempt was driven by his resentment over a land deal facilitated by Chauhan, Sukhu’s principal media advisor.
A source said that Verma learnt in 2025 about 73 bighas of land owned by one Singha Sahib, who is currently in the US, near the land of one Vidya Stokes, adjoining HIPA. He also knew the landowner wanted to sell this land because he wanted to settle in the US.
“He tried to mediate the land deal between some property dealers in Chandigarh and the landowner through his friend Sanjay Bali. Later, he came to know that because of Naresh Chauhan, he was unable to mediate the land deal, estimated to be around Rs 100 crore,” the officer said.
According to the source, Verma told the investigators that if he could mediate the deal, he would have earned 10 per cent of the deal as a commission, which amounted to Rs 10 crore.
“Verma believed he had been sidelined from the deal, developed a grudge, and wanted to take revenge by abducting his son Aryan Chauhan, who was under his watch for the last four to five months,” the source added.
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When contacted, Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, told The Indian Express, “The investigation is on. The mastermind’s claim that the motive behind the abduction bid on Aryan Chauhan was triggered because he was sidelined from striking a land deal running into the crores of rupees is being probed. We will get into the details. All five suspects involved in the abduction attempt on Aryan Chauhan have been arrested.”
Advocate Balwant Guleria, who represents the suspects, said, “Manish Verma cooperated with the probe agency. His statement is part of the police record. On Saturday, the police told the court that the victim, Aryan Chauhan, did not recognise the already recovered airgun as the weapon used in the crime. They also secured a two-day extension of Manish Verma’s police custody. On Monday, the police informed the court that no other weapon was recovered from Manish Verma.”
Aryan Chauhan’s police statement
In one of the state’s most high-profile incidents of abduction in recent years, a group of men allegedly tried to abduct Aryan, 28, while he was returning from his hotel in Mashobra on March 20.
In his statement to the police, Aryan stated that a group of men intercepted his car when he was on his way home from Mashobra and threatened to abduct and rob him, pointing a “pistol-like object” at him. He stated that he managed to escape from their captivity by jumping out of the car and suffered injuries to his leg.
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The police later seized an airgun, 10 live 12-bore cartridges, an Alto car with a fake number plate, and some mobile devices. The investigation also led them to a homestay on Shimla’s outskirts, where the suspects had allegedly planned to keep Aryan hostage while bargaining for a ransom.
Verma’s associate Charanjeet, a motor mechanic, and former police constable Tashi Cheering Negi were arrested on March 23. Verma was arrested on March 24. Two other associates, Rajinder Kumar, who is also a property dealer, was detained near Mashobra and Manmohan Chauhan near the Truck Union area in Theog.
Both were later arrested at the Dhalli police station after sustained interrogation on March 25.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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