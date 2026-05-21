Cricket Canada president Arvinder Khosa’s Surrey home shot at amid gang-linked allegations

Arvinder Khosa, a Punjab-born entrepreneur and cricket administrator based in Surrey, has long been associated with cricket administration in British Columbia.

In a dramatic escalation of controversies engulfing Canadian cricket, unidentified assailants opened fire at the residence of newly elected Cricket Canada president Arvinder Khosa at Surrey, British Columbia, early on May 21

The shooting took place around 4.40 am in the Newton neighbourhood while the house was occupied. No injuries were reported. The Surrey police said officers responding to the incident found at least five bullet holes in the door, windows and exterior of the house. Investigators suspect the attack may be linked to extortion, though no arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

Khosa confirmed the shooting to CBC channel’s The Fifth Estate, an investigative TV series, but declined to elaborate further.