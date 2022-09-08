scorecardresearch
Arvind Kejriwal seeks CBI probe into Sonali Phogat ‘murder’

After meeting the family of Sonali Phogat in Hisar, Kejriwal said: “It’s very sad in the way she has been killed in the suspected circumstances."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Sonali Phogat's daughter in Hisar on Wednesday

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa recently.

After meeting the family of Sonali Phogat in Hisar, Kejriwal said: “It’s very sad in the way she has been killed in the suspected circumstances. The entire family is in a trauma at the moment. The family feels that a big injustice has taken place with them. It’s a demand of the family and the country that a fair probe should be conducted in this case. It can happen only when the CBI will investigate it. There are governments of BJP in Goa, Haryana and the Centre. If they (BJP) take a decision, this matter can go to the CBI within two minutes. If the case goes to the CBI, then the real culprits will be exposed.”

“When our talks took place with the family of Sonali Phogat, they felt that in a way the efforts are being made to suppress the case and protect the guilty.” The Goa police have lodged a murder case in connection with Sonali’s death who died in mysterious circumstances there recently. Sonali had contested the 2019 assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur but lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi of Congress.

