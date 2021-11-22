Kejriwal promises Rs 1000 per month for every woman above 18 if AAP wins Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that every woman aged 18 and above will be given Rs 1000 per month in their bank accounts if his party forms government in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022.

“It will be world’s largest ‘women allowance’ scheme to be implemented by any government ever. Each woman above 18 years of age in each household will get Rs 1,000 every month in their bank accounts,” he added.

These days a ‘nakli Kejriwal’ is roaming in Punjab, whatever I promise, he announces it the next day but doesn’t implement it. Beware of him. Only asli Kejriwal can fulfil what he promises: @ArvindKejriwal takes dig at @CHARANJITCHANNI in Moga @IndianExpress @iepunjab — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) November 22, 2021

Elderly women who are getting an old-age pension will continue to get that in addition to the Rs 1,000 to be credited into their accounts, Kejriwal, who started his two-day Punjab visit on Monday as part of AAP’s “Mission Punjab” programme, said while addressing a gathering in Moga district.

In an apparent dig at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Kejriwal said, “these days a ‘nakli Kejriwal’ is roaming in Punjab. Whatever I promise, he announces it the next day but doesn’t implement it. Beware of him. Only asli Kejriwal can fulfil what he promises”.

Under the AAP’s ‘Mission Punjab’, Kejriwal will visit various places in the state in the next one month to rally support for the upcoming state electi polls.

Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household in Punjab, 24-hour electricity supply and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if voted to power in the assembly elections due early next year.

The AAP, founded in 2012, had emerged as the main opposition in Punjab in the last assembly election but party leaders had admitted that they were expecting the party to fare better.

(With inputs from PTI)