‘Not even a single rupee?’: Kejriwal questions PM Modi over ED raids on AAP leaders

Early on Friday, the ED conducted the raids at the residence in Gurdev Nagar and other premises linked to Arora. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal referred to the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at properties linked to party leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora early Friday, as “petty politics,” by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government “just for the sake of power.”

Taking to X, Kejriwal questioned: “Will the Prime Minister tell us how much black money has been recovered from the countless raids conducted so far at the residences of “AAP” leaders? Not even a single rupee?”

“The entire country is watching how petty politics you are indulging in just for the sake of power,” Kejriwal added.