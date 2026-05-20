AAP discusses Sisodia-Khuddian spat as Kejriwal begins Punjab visit

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Punjab on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Ludhiana, where the party is expected to discuss organisational matters, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections amid the backdrop of a spat between senior party leaders a day earlier.
Kejriwal landed at Halwara airport in the morning and was received by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
An AAP spokesperson said Kejriwal would hold a series of meetings with party leaders during his stay. “He will stay put in Ludhiana for two days and meet leaders. He already held several rounds of meetings on Wednesday,” the spokesperson said. Mann is also likely to remain in Ludhiana during Kejriwal’s visit and is staying at a hotel in the city.
Kejriwal’s visit assumes significance following a verbal spat between AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian after the party’s meeting on the SIR exercise in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Sources said Khuddian was upset after his supporters were denied AAP tickets for the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections. According to party insiders, several candidates fielded by the party in Bathinda were former Congress leaders, which further irked the minister.
“He was rooting for his supporter but did not succeed in getting a ticket for him. All this started after the meeting on SIR got over. A few MLAs and leaders were still inside the meeting hall. Khuddian raised an objection with Sisodia, who in turn asked the minister to raise the issue at some later stage,” a source said.
The source added that Khuddian continued voicing his objections and allegedly questioned MLAs over their silence before the Delhi leadership despite privately expressing resentment earlier. “The matter took a serious turn. It was after the intervention of Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra that the verbal spat ended,” the source added.
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Before the episode involving Khuddian, Bathinda MLA Jagrup Singh Gill had publicly expressed dissatisfaction over the selection of candidates for the municipal elections and announced the withdrawal of his nephew’s candidature in a video message.
Khuddian was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora also could not be contacted.
Former AAP Punjab working president and Budhlada MLA Budh Ram said he was not present at Tuesday’s meeting. “I am very busy with my constituency going to municipal elections on May 26. I do not know what happened in the meeting. I have not been able to speak to anyone yet,” he said.
AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat denied knowledge of any confrontation. “Nothing happened in the meeting yesterday. I was there. However, I got out after it got over. In case something happened after I left, then I am not aware,” he said.
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Barsat added that Kejriwal routinely holds meetings whenever he visits Punjab. “Whenever he is in Punjab, he holds meetings. What is the big deal about it?” he said.
Another MLA said Wednesday’s discussions were also centred on the SIR exercise. “Yesterday’s meeting was on SIR. Kejriwal will also be holding a meeting on SIR. We are trying to make sense of this whole practice. We do not want to face a similar fate as West Bengal, Bihar and Delhi after SIR. We are cautious. Our top leadership is taking it seriously,” the MLA said.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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