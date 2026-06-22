As Akal Takht summons loom, Kejriwal to visit Punjab for three-day Shiv event

The Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department on Monday announced that it will organise three religious programmes titled “Ik Shaam Bhagwan Shiv De Naam” in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Batala on June 27, 28 and 29, respectively. Popular devotional singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi will perform at all three events.
Kejriwal’s three-day presence in Punjab for the programmes will be closely watched as it coincides with the ongoing standoff between the AAP government and the Akal Takht and comes at a time when the party is yet to spell out its response to the Akal Takht’s June 29 summons.
Tourism Department Adviser Deepak Bali said both Kejriwal and Mann would attend the programmes as devotees. The events are scheduled to be held at Ranjit Avenue Ground in Amritsar on June 27, Government College in Gurdaspur on June 28 and SL Bawa School Ground in Batala on June 29.
The announcement assumes significance as it comes days after the Akal Takht censured Mann over a controversial video purportedly featuring him and asked Sikhs to sever ties with him. The Akal Takht has also summoned AAP ministers and MLAs on June 29 in connection with the anti-sacrilege law issue.
So far, the party has not publicly stated whether its ministers and MLAs will appear before the Akal Takht on the scheduled date. Mann has instead adopted a confrontational stance, questioning the Akal Takht Jathedar’s decision and accusing him of “pleasing political masters”.
All eyes were on the Punjab Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the first since the Akal Takht’s directive. All ministers attended the meeting except Dr Baljit Kaur, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Sanjeev Arora. While government sources said Dr Baljit Kaur was occupied with prior engagements and Sond was abroad, Arora is currently lodged in jail in connection with an Enforcement Directorate case.
A minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, said attendance at the Cabinet meeting was necessary despite the Akal Takht’s appeal. “We had to attend the meeting. You cannot create a constitutional crisis,” the minister said.
Against this backdrop, the government’s emphasis on Hindu religious events is likely to attract political attention. Addressing a press conference alongside Sanatan Seva Samiti national president Vijay Kumar Sharma, Bali said the Mann government was committed to promoting the religious and cultural traditions of all communities.
He highlighted the state-sponsored celebrations of the Hindu New Year (Nav Samvatsar) and said the government had expanded its pilgrimage scheme by adding new circuits covering Khatu Shyam-Salasar, Mathura-Vrindavan and Haridwar-Rishikesh.
Bali said a similar Shiv Sandhya programme organised recently in Jalandhar had witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees. He described Punjab as a sacred land associated with the Vedas, Ramayana, Upanishads, Mahabharata, Puranas and Sri Guru Granth Sahib, and said preserving this heritage was the responsibility of the present generation.
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Vijay Kumar Sharma thanked the Mann government for supporting Sanatan traditions and appealed to people from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Batala and neighbouring areas to participate in large numbers.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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