As Akal Takht summons loom, Kejriwal to visit Punjab for three-day Shiv event

Tourism Department Adviser Deepak Bali said both Kejriwal and Mann would attend the programmes as devotees. (File Photo)

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains locked in a confrontation with the Akal Takht following its censure of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Punjab for three days next week to participate in a series of Hindu religious events being organised by the state government.

The Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department on Monday announced that it will organise three religious programmes titled “Ik Shaam Bhagwan Shiv De Naam” in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Batala on June 27, 28 and 29, respectively. Popular devotional singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi will perform at all three events.

Kejriwal’s three-day presence in Punjab for the programmes will be closely watched as it coincides with the ongoing standoff between the AAP government and the Akal Takht and comes at a time when the party is yet to spell out its response to the Akal Takht’s June 29 summons.