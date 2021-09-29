Kejriwal asks Channi to remove tainted ministers, take action against Bargari accused

National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said Congress has reduced the Punjab government to a spectacle. He also demanded newly-inducted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to take immediate action against the culprits of the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari and dismiss tainted ministers and officials.

Kejriwal was speaking to mediapersons at Chandigarh airport after reaching the state on a two-day visit during which he would be interacting with industrialists in Ludhiana.

“Only AAP can set up an honest government in Punjab. Congress has reduced the government to a spectacle. I congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on becoming the CM but people of Punjab want certain things to be done. There are allegations that tainted ministers have been inducted in the cabinet, I would request him to remove all tainted ministers, MLAs and officials. FIRs should be registered against them immediately,” said Kejriwal.

AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji arrives at Chandigarh Airport??. pic.twitter.com/32exqtRrf9 — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) September 29, 2021

The Delhi CM added that the people of Punjab are also upset that nothing has been done in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case of Bargari. “Action can be taken against the accused in 24 hours. Please do it,” he said.

“Also, as promised by Captain Amarinder Singh, employment allowance should be given to youths within a period of one week. Surely Channi cannot say that Captain Amarinder had made a false promise. The youths of the state are going around with job cards given to them by Captain Amarinder who promised them employment,” he said.

Kejriwal also demanded the Channi government to cancel all power purchase agreements signed with private producers immediately.

“Channi saheb has four months of government left with him in Punjab. When I first came to power in Delhi, I was a CM for 49 days. If I could end corruption in 49 days of government then Channi can also do it in four months,” said Kejriwal.

Answering a question on the CM face of AAP in Punjab, Kejriwal said that it would be a person in whom the entire state will have pride.