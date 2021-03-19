Despite Covid surge, AAP to ‘go ahead’ with Kejriwal’s rally in worst affected Moga

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address the event being held in support of the farmers. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday decided to go ahead with its plan and hold a Kisan Maha Sammelan at Baghapurana in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday while following all the necessary Covid-related guidelines. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address the event being held in support of the farmers.

The Opposition party’s announcement comes on a day when Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced that that the ruling Congress will not hold any political gatherings for the next two weeks in the state in view a surge in Covid-19 infections and fatalities. Amarinder also appealed to other political parties not hold any gatherings in the 11 most affected districts, including Moga.

In a statement, the AAP said, “Following the recent guidelines brought about by the government in Punjab, the AAP would go as per their plan and conduct the Kisan Maha Sammelan to be held at Baghapurana on March 21. The party would follow all the necessary Covid guidelines prescribed by the administration”.

The AAP will go ahead with the “plan to strengthen the voices of the farmers”, it further said.

In the permission letter issued to the AAP (copy with The Indian Express), the Moga administration has specified certain conditions. The letter, undersigned by the additional deputy commissioner, says that organizers have to ensure that all the leaders and workers participating in the rally will wear masks and that the venue will be sanitized using sodium hypochlorite. It also directs the party to make available sanitizers at the entry point and near the stage at the venue.

In a special advisory, the administration has also told the organizers to ensure that only those VVIPs and VIPs should be allowed to attend the rally and sit on stage who have tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours.