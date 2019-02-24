Kirron Kher is an actress, not concerned with people: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targeted Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher, saying “the actress does not have any concern with the people” here. While addressing an election rally, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said, “She is an actress and does not have any concern with the people of Chandigarh.”

Kejriwal added, “There is no development work in Chandigarh which will be credited to Kirron Kher.” The CM also listed out the development work carried out in Delhi in terms of power supply, school education and welfare schemes.

The AAP leader was addressing the rally on behalf of party candidate Harmohan Dhawan. Party MP Bhagwant Mann from Punjab was also present for the event.