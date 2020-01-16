Chandigarh: Arun Sood set to become BJP city chief, to file nomination today

The final name will be announced on Friday (File) The final name will be announced on Friday (File)

BJP councillor and former mayor Arun Sood is all set to file nomination on Thursday for the post of Chandigarh BJP President. It is after Sood’s name has said to have got a go-ahead from the party’s central leadership that decks are all cleared for his presidentship. Sanjay Tandon’s tenure as BJP President has ended now.

Sood will be filing the nomination tomorrow. Sources said that out of 41 signatures which are required for the support for the post of president, the councillor had already got 38 of them till Tuesday evening. Of these 41 are 20 councillors of the party.

If at all someone opposes party’s unanimous choice of Sood, nomination can be filed independently. But sources said that since there are strict directions from the leadership, chances are bleak of anyone filing as a rebel candidate.

The final name will be announced on January 17. Four people were in the race including former councillor Satinder Singh, leaders Chander Shekhar and Raghuvir Arora. But, it has been a jump in Sood’s political career with his name being chosen over all other veteran leaders of the party.

Sood has remained quite close to Sanjay Tandon. Even during chalking out strategies on who would be the next Mayor, Tandon has always consulted Sood.

Of late, his equation with Member of Parliament Kirron Kher had also been going fine.

However, it will not be a cakewalk for Sood due to the factionalism within the party. BJP leader Satya Pal Jain had been pushing in for BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil.

Sood who joined RSS in 1987 has been the councillor for second time now. He has already remained the Mayor in 2016. When Sood was declared as the Mayoral candidate in 2016, there was lot of opposition but it was later settled with the party leadership directing other councillors not to create any scene. In the general House meetings also, there has been arguments several times with his own party councillors.

Tandon’s new role has not yet been decided. He has remained the party’s city chief since January 18, 2010 — he is the longest serving president of Chandigarh BJP.

His first term was from January 18, 2010 till January 15, 2013. It was later extended to 2016 which was his second term as the president. Tandon’s term was extended for the third time in Chandigarh owing to Municipal Corporation elections in 2016 and then Lok Sabha elections held last year.

