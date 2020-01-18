Arun Sood elected Chandigarh BJP chief; Jain, Moudgil missing from ceremony

MP Kirron Kher with new BJP president Arun Sood during a function at BJP office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi) MP Kirron Kher with new BJP president Arun Sood during a function at BJP office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Councillor Arun Sood was sworn in as president of Chandigarh BJP Friday in presence of senior party leaders and members — except councillor Davesh Moudgil and senior leader Satya Pal Jain.

Sood’s was elected unopposed and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Member of Parliament Kirron Kher were present during the ceremony at the BJP headquarters, Kamlam, in Sector 33.

Sood, during his speech after becoming the president, attributed his victory mostly to former party chief Sanjay Tandon. He said that Tandon has always been supportive even about his candidature.

“ I assure whatever the party has achieved in these ten years, I will not bring the bar down even by an inch. It will go up and up,” he said.

Dismissing allegations of factionalism within the party, the new president claimed that they were “united”.

However, both Jain and Moudgil were absent from Friday’s ceremony. Moudgil did not even sign the nomination form of Sood and was the only one to be left out. Moudgil had said that “if he had any issue.. he would be raising it with the party high command”.

Sources said that Sood had called up Moudgil and Jain for the event but to no avail.

Sood, who was the Mayor in 2016, has been mired in controversies and was known for taking decisions which drew criticism from various quarters.

Despite severe opposition for splurging money, Sood went ahead to make plush community centres in his ward which he calls “state-of-art community centres”. According to him, these community centres were at par with five star hotels and thus the booking rates of these community centres were kept high as compared to that of others. Councillors had alleged that he had even got chandeliers worth Rs 6 lakh installed in the community centres.

It was during Sood’s tenure that the concept of “smart parking” was to be brought on table but that never took off. Later, a Mumbai-based firm said that it will implement smart parking facilities but then fled without making proper payment. Sources said that councillors of his own party had internally criticised Sood for it.

Sood was also in the new parking committee constituted for the new contract.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App