Women artists’ exhibit in Chandigarh interlinks personal & social questions

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Artscapes has opened the 12th Annual Women Artists’ Contemporary Art Exhibition, which will remain open till March 26, at Punjab Kala Bhawan, bringing together a wide spectrum of contemporary artistic voices.
The annual showcase curates and features over 100 selected artworks from more than 1,000 entries received from across India as well as from countries like Greece, Turkey, the Czech Republic, England, Poland, Russia and Sweden. It exhibits works across mediums including painting, sculpture, printmaking, drawing and photography.
The exhibition was inaugurated on March 20 by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh in the presence of Mitra Ghosh, the First Lady of Haryana.
A key highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the presentation of awards amounting to Rs 3,00,000. This aimed to recognise outstanding contributions by women artists across professional and student categories.
Simrat Sharma, president (Artscapes), said the initiative stands as a testament to the power of art in fostering connections, inspiring change and shaping cultural narratives.
The exhibition also displayed a curatorial note by Premjish Achari reflecting on the thematic concerns and evolving narratives explored by women artists in contemporary practice.
Positioned as more than a conventional exhibition, the show foregrounds personal narratives while engaging with broader social and cultural questions. Through diverse visual languages, the artists examine, challenge and reinterpret lived realities.
The selection process was undertaken by a jury that included Vibha Galhotra. Galhotra’s work and fellowships with institutions such as the Inlaks Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center have earned her international recognition.
Since its inception in 2011, Artscapes has functioned as a non-governmental platform committed to fostering artistic innovation, dialogue and representation, with its annual exhibition emerging as a significant cultural fixture in the region.
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