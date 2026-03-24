Women artists’ exhibit in Chandigarh interlinks personal & social questions

The exhibition was inaugurated on March 20 by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh in the presence of Mitra Ghosh, the First Lady of Haryana. (File Photo)

Artscapes has opened the 12th Annual Women Artists’ Contemporary Art Exhibition, which will remain open till March 26, at Punjab Kala Bhawan, bringing together a wide spectrum of contemporary artistic voices.

The annual showcase curates and features over 100 selected artworks from more than 1,000 entries received from across India as well as from countries like Greece, Turkey, the Czech Republic, England, Poland, Russia and Sweden. It exhibits works across mediums including painting, sculpture, printmaking, drawing and photography.

The exhibition was inaugurated on March 20 by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh in the presence of Mitra Ghosh, the First Lady of Haryana.

A key highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the presentation of awards amounting to Rs 3,00,000. This aimed to recognise outstanding contributions by women artists across professional and student categories.