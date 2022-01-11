Artistes, activists’ platform to endorse candidates backing its 32-point charter

A platform of Punjabi actors, directors and civil rights activists – Jujhda Punjab – Monday said that it will support Punjab poll candidates who agree with its 32-point agenda.

Actor-director Amitoj Mann said: “I want to make it clear that we are not here to participate in politics. But yes, we will always work like a pressure group. An institute that will impact Punjab’s politics. None of us is eager to contest elections, but we will definitely support politician, parties, that will agree with our agenda for the development of Punjab.” He added, “We came together when farmers’ agitation started throughout the country, especially in Punjab. And we see the power of right thinking, right approach. Three agri bills were repealed. This was the time when we decided to work collectively for the welfare of Punjab, which has almost been ruined by the vested political interests.”

The 32-point agenda of Jujhda Punjab talks about setting up a commission to decide Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme for the farmers, free sand in the state, bringing the police department under the civil administration, making area MLAs take moral responsibility for drug menace. Further, it says that the minimum session days of the Vidhan Sabha should be 90 days in a fiscal year, state should implement its own education policy etc. Singer Jippy Gill, journalist-turned-activist Hamir Singh, said, “We should continue with the spirit and unity ignited among the people through farmers’ agitation in future also. We will definitely receive a positive outcome in the favour of the state and country both.”

Famous singer Babbu Maan also joined the programme, but he did not share the dais. The platform has decided to hold interactions manually/digitally with all section of society throughout Punjab in the coming days.