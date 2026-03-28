Between fear and possibility: reimagining a world shaped by artificial intelligence

Written by Amit Prasad

Conversations around artificial intelligence seem to have become endemic. AI is now the most recognisable acronym, and no one is confusing it with Air India, not even us Indians. Beyond the memes and social media humour, the dominant sentiment is one of trepidation and apprehension, mixed with a measure of confused curiosity. ChatGPT appears to have spread with remarkable speed; whether its impact proves beneficial or deleterious will only become clear with time.

Many from my generation view it as yet another technological shift that we will have to adapt to, for purposes that Gen Z, or whatever follows, will determine for us. It is seen as another step towards further isolation, even annihilation, of human interaction. Among younger people too, there appears to be unease. Based on what one reads, hears, and observes across media, there is a growing belief that a large number of jobs will be taken over by AI, AI-enabled systems, and automated machines.

From a policing perspective as well, such concerns are not entirely misplaced. Law enforcement agencies are already confronting questions around cybercrime, algorithmic manipulation, surveillance ethics, and the possible misuse of AI-enabled tools. At the same time, AI holds the potential to significantly enhance policing through predictive analytics, better resource deployment, and improved public safety outcomes. The dilemma, therefore, is not merely technological but deeply societal.

I would, however, like to focus on how the world might look if this transition unfolds fully. Imagine a world where we are freed from compulsive manual labour across fields. We may still labour, but as a matter of choice, much like morning walks for urban dwellers. For farmers in less developed regions, walking remains a necessity, not a choice.

For millennia, the human species grappled with survival. It was neither the strongest nor the most adaptable, yet it endured. Not only did it survive, it spread. It began to thrive once it learned to reshape its environment to suit its needs. In the last century, this flourishing has accelerated to such an extent that humanity has effectively flooded the planet, pushing it towards what now appears to be an existential crisis.

Does greed, which can be seen as an artificial construct shaped by individual and collective struggles over resources, play a central role in this? What happens if this calculus of scarcity, and the consequent drive for maximisation, is removed from the equation? If AI-enabled systems can produce, distribute, and manage material resources efficiently, the human mind could be liberated from the compulsions of scarcity. There would be enough for everyone. One would receive what one requires, rendering the very idea of “desire” redundant. With no contest over resources, conflict may diminish. Even the relentless exploitation of the planet could ease.

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Population levels might stabilise naturally, balancing increased longevity, better health, and lower fertility rates. AI, working alongside what we may call natural intelligence, could drive breakthroughs that dissolve the boundaries between science and philosophy. Works like Gitanjali might be understood in their fullest depth. Humanity could leap beyond Maslow’s hierarchy of needs to the stage of self-actualisation, an ideal long envisioned.

Perhaps we discover other worlds. Perhaps human life extends by another century. Perhaps existence itself takes on new dimensions, with possibilities that today seem implausible.

Maybe, just maybe, artificial intelligence is not as frightening as it appears.

(An IPS officer, the writer is ADGP, Punjab Police)