Article 370 scrapped: Haryana House resolution hails Centre, Congress supports move

The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed by voice vote a resolution welcoming the Centre’s decision to scarp Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, with the opposition Congress too supporting it.

Advertising

However, the House, which assembled for the second day of the Monsoon Session, saw heated debates as the Opposition raised questions on other promises made by the BJP, especially in Haryana’s context. Follow Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates here

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved the resolution seeking unanimous support from the House. Seconding the resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, said it was a “historic day”. Seeking support from all parties, he said, “It is the sentiment of the House and it is not a party matter. We should congratulate the prime minister (Narendra Modi), the home minister (Amit Shah) and the Centre for the step taken in the nation’s interest”.

Sharma also recalled Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s “sacrifice” drawing a link between Jammu and Kashmir and inception of BJP as a party.

Advertising

The BJP members also raised Mookerjee’s slogan “Ek desh mein do vidhan, ek desh mein do pradhaan, ek desh mein do nishaan nahi rahenge, nahi rahenge (There cannot be two Constitutions, two Prime Ministers and two flags in one nation)” followed by “Jahan hue balidaan Mookerjee, voh Kashmir hamaraa hai (Kashmir, where Mookerjee was martyred, is now ours)”.

Congress member Karan Dalal demanded clarity on the resolution and asked Khattar to explain the technical aspects of the Centre’s move. However, cabinet minister and BJP’s Anil Vij said he should make it clear whether he supports the revocation of Article 370 or not.

Amid the chaos, BJP legislators also shouted slogans: “Jo Pakistan se jude log hain, voh mat samarthan karein”.

Another Congress member and former Speaker Raghuvir Kadian asked Speaker Kanwarpal to rule if the contents of a decision taken by the Centre can be tabled in state Assembly.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said it was good that the BJP has fulfilled one of the promises it made in the poll manifesto.

“But, I would like to ask the Chief Minister if the BJP has fulfilled even one of the 154 promises that it BJP made to the people of Haryana,” Hooda said.

This invited a sharp reaction from Finance Minister Abhimanyu who asked Hooda not to indulge in “petty politics as the matter is of national interest”.

This led to heated exchanges between Treasury and Opposition benches.

When Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma asked about his stand on the resolution, Hooda said, “I have no problem in supporting it”.

BJP members raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

However, Hooda again sought to clarify that he supports the resolution, but would like to know about the fate of promises made by the BJP ahead of 2014 Assembly polls.

To this, Khattar asked Hooda not to mix up issues and restrict himself to the resolution. “Regarding your other queries, I will give a befitting reply tomorrow. You ensure that you remain present to hear my reply in the House,” Khattar said.

INLD’s Abhay Chautala also supported the Centre’s move but added that similar provisions in other states such as Himachal Pradesh should also be scrapped. To this, the Speaker said that “buying land in Himachal” cannot be compared with Article 370.

As per Section 118 of the Tenancy Act, a non-Himachal resident cannot buy land in Himachal Pradesh.

Congress Legislative Party leader Kiran Choudhary said since Independence many Congress leaders have given sacrifices for country. “The Congress always stood with what is in the country’s interest,” she said.

Heated arguments were exchanged between Choudhry and Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar who kept accusing each others’ parties for the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

Repeated attempts were made by the Speaker to pass the resolution unanimously. Eventually it was passed by voice vote amid BJP legislators raising slogans of “Bharat Mata ki jai”.

Click for our complete coverage on Jammu and Kashmir