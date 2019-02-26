Article 35A in SC: Tensions high in valley, 101 Kashmiri students from Mohali head home

As panic grips the valley ahead of a hearing by the apex court on Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, around hundred Kashmiri students studying in Mohali, returned to their homes on Sunday.

The students from various colleges of Mohali, decided to travel back home as they fear more tension in the valley if Article 35A is tampered with. It comes days after a Kashmiri student was beaten while traveling in an auto in Kharar.

Faheem Nazir, a third-year student of B.Tech at CGC Jhanjeri, said, “We were safe in our college but our parents are petrified as Article 35A hearing is looming and tensions in Kashmir are intensifying. A 100 more companies of troops have been deployed in Kashmir.”

In Two Buses

Faheem Nazir said around 101 students booked two buses through a transport agency. ‘’We were not given any police escort but the Chandigarh Police assured us that they will pass on information about us to every naka so that we get a safe passage,’’ said Nazir.

He also added that the college administration asked them to give in writing that students will be responsible in case of any untoward incident outside the campus.

“They provided us biscuits and water before leaving the campus,” he said, adding that college administration told them that they will consult Punjab Technical University whether they can be compensated for any gaps in attendance.

Kashmiri students, studying in various states across the country, bore the brunt of backlash following the Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF men.

College safe, valley tense

Civil engineering student, Aqib Ahmed, while talking to Chandigarh Newsline, said, “We felt safe in the college and the administration also assured us of our safety. However, our parents are worried about us, so we decided to go home.”

He added that they will remain in the valley till the tensions subside. Aqib Ahmed, a law student of Chandigarh University, said the manhandling of a Kashmiri student in an auto on Friday had also added to the worries of his parents.

“But mainly, they are concerned about our safety in case of any developments on Article 35A,’’ he added.

Anup Singh Suryavanshi, administrator of Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri Mohali , said students were safe here and classes were on regularly. “There was no untoward incident reported here but their parents were worried, so we allowed them to go home,” he explained.