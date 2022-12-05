Art exhibition, organ donation pledge: 3-day carnival comes to an end

Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) added creative hues to the three-day Chandigarh Carnival 2022, with an art exhibition by artists from the Tricity and installations by young architects from the Chandigarh College of Architecture. Both displays used varied mediums to showcase subjects, themes, and thoughts, including nature, still life, portraits, and everyday life. This year, the Akademi also invited eminent artists from Bangladesh, Nepal, Russia, and South Korea, who painted live as part of the art workshop by the Akademi. Kanchhakaji Bhasima, an artist from Nepal talked about the nuances of painting with watercolours, as she did a live demonstration here. CLKA also invited aspiring photographers to show their talent in a photography competition, the theme of which is, Glimpses from the Chandigarh Carnival.

ROTTO’s awareness stall for organ donation. (Express Photo) ROTTO’s awareness stall for organ donation. (Express Photo)

An artwork on display during the exhibition An artwork on display during the exhibition

Meanwhile, 347 people at the carnival pledged for organ donation at ROTTO’s awareness stall. There was a mix of fun-filled activities like street play, slogan writing, graffiti and signature campaign, quiz competition along with some live music and impromptu dancing, peppered with information so as to engage with the visitors and make them aware about the cause of organ donation. “With 347 pledging for organ donation by actually filling up the forms, the message has gone home to minimum of 347 families,” said Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGI.