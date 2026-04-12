Reader’s Corner: Khalsa, a radical idea that redefined faith and power

Written by Col H P Singh (Retd)

Baisakhi, a harvest festival, is also a historical event in which Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, created the Khalsa, a psychological construct that galvanised the common people to rise against oppression. To test their courage, the Guru, with an unsheathed sword, called for volunteers to sacrifice themselves for the faith.

The five brave hearts who stepped forward, offering themselves for oblation, were initiated into the ‘Khalsa’, a name derived from the Arabic word “Khalis”, meaning pure.

These ‘Panj Pyare’ (five beloved ones) were not from Punjab alone. While Himmat Rai, a water-carrier, came from Jagannath Puri (Orissa), Mokham Chand, a tailor, belonged to Dwarka (Gujarat). Sahib Chand, a barber, hailed from Karnataka, and Dharam Das, a farmer, was a native of Hastinapur (Delhi). Only Daya Ram, a shopkeeper from Lahore, represented Punjab. They were given a common surname of ‘Singh’, meaning lion, and became the first members of this new order with a distinct identity, recognisable in a multitude.