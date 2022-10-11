Arrival picks pace, Punjab procures one million tonne paddy in 10 days

Despite the slow beginning due to heavy rains in the last week of September, the paddy arrival in Punjab’s mandis has picked pace with the state procuring over one million tonnes in the past 10 days from October 1 to October 10.

According to the Punjab Mandi Board, 10.96 lakh tonnes of paddy had arrived in the mandis in the past 10 days out of which 10.45 lakh tonnes has been procured. Of the total procured paddy, 2.52 lakh tonnes have been transported to the government storage places while 7.63 lakh tonnes are lying in mandis.

The paddy harvesting is yet to start in the many areas of the state as out of 2,258 mandis, including 1,806 notified and 452 temporary notified yards, the paddy has arrived only in 1,080 mandis till Monday. Till Sunday, Rs 285.27 crore had been released to the farmers as payment. On Monday 1.92 lakh tonnes of paddy reached the mandis.

Meanwhile, according to the Punjab Remote sensing Centre (Ludhiana), from September 15 to October 10, the state recorded just 7,18 field fires, while in the same period 764 and 2,180 farm fires were reported in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Out of 718 fires, more than 456 (63.5%) were reported from Amritsar followed by 131 in Tarn Taran, 25 in Patiala and 23 in Kapurthala. The PRSC data shows that last year there were only 318 fires in Amritsar in the same period.

Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua Monday held a review meeting with senior officials and all deputy commissioners of the state on crop residue management and asked the officials concerned to intensify their campaign to ensure minimum cases of stubble fire across the state.

In a statement, Janjua said farmers should be given maximum assistance to purchase crop residue management machines, including Happy Seeder, to prevent stubble burning. He said the state government is working on the management of stubble to protect the environment. Farmers should be explained about the harmful effects of stubble burning, he said.

“From mid-October to mid-November, the level of air pollution increases every year due to stubble burning, which has a negative impact on people’s health, especially children and the elderly. Therefore, farmers should be made aware of stubble management instead of burning it,” said the chief secretary.

The chief secretary also stressed on creating more awareness among farmers on the practice of stubble burning through announcements from religious places.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed Rs 2.58 lakh environmental compensation in a total of 103 stubble burning cases so far. Also, 79 more cases have been identified where environmental compensation would be imposed. In 95 cases, red entry was made in Khasra Girdawari (crop cultivation register) thereby indicating that the said cultivators have set fields on post-paddy harvesting.

According to the Indian metrological department’s Chandigarh office, in Punjab, the weather will remain dry over next five days barring heavy rain in the Majha region on October 10 and rain at isolated places in Doaba and Malwa on October 11 coupled with thunderstorms and lightning.

The stubble burning incidents are expected to rise in coming days as paddy harvesting got delayed by at least 10 days because of rains last month.

The state recorded 71,304 such fire incidents in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar witnessing large number of stubble-burning incidents.