Four arrested with toy pistol near PU hostel

Four students were arrested for bursting firecrackers with a toy pistol near hostel number 7, creating panic among students at Panjab University (PU) campus Friday night. Sources said that the arrested students are outsiders, from different institutes.

They were identified as Parth, 24, a law department student in Chandigarh University, Ayaan Narwal, 24, a law student in Solan, Manu, 22, a student of Government College, Karnal, and Simit, 24, an MSc student from Dehradun. Police have seized a Scorpio and a Verna car along with the toy pistol.

The incident took place around 8.45 pm. When the fired the toy pistol, it sounded as if it was of a bullet. One person informed the police control room and an alert was sounded. All gates were already barricaded and the four students were apprehended at Gate number-3.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, Station House Officer, Sector 11 police station, said, “Four outsiders were arrested within half an hour after receiving the call. The spot was examined. They had burst a firecracker with a toy pistol to create panic in the campus. They were arrested under preventive charges 107/151 of the CrPC. They will be produced in the local SDM court tomorrow”. Sources said that the four have not revealed their association with any student association.

Oct 15 working day for PU teaching staff

With the polls in sight, the vice-chancellor of PU issued an order on Friday stating that October 15 will be a working day in all teaching departments of the university and, in lieu of this, October 19 will be made a holiday.

Before passing of this order, October 15 was a holiday in all the teaching departments as it is a Saturday. Further, the time-table of October 19 will be operative on October 15 in all the teaching departments.

Outsiders rounded up

Meanwhile, at least 24 outsiders were rounded up from various hostels during an early morning surprise check in hostels inside PU Friday.

Later during the day, 20 people were rounded up who were found roaming in the university. They were found without identity cards. Around two dozen people staying in hostels in an unauthorised manner were fined. The respective hostelers were also fined.

“We noted their names and addresses. A few of them were taken to the local police station in Sector 11. Two women hostels were also checked. So far, no objectionable material was found. The search exercises in PU campus, hostels, and colleges will continue till the elections,” DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said.

Sources said the hostels were checked around 4 am. All SHOs and incharges of police posts of Central police divisions were involved in the search operation.

PUSU announces panel

Panjab University Student’s Union (PUSU) on Friday announced its election panel at the Student Centre (StuC) of Panjab University after the final list of candidates contesting for the seats of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary for student council was out on Thursday.

The panel includes Shivali of Zoology department for president, Samarbir Singh Kamboj from University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) for vice-president, Saksham Garg from University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) for secretary and Aatish Sharma from University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) for joint secretary.

PUSU will be contesting for all the four seats of the student council without any alliance with other student bodies. On the day of polling the gate number 1 of PU located on the side of PGIMER will remain closed from 12 to 4 pm.