Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Four arrested for stealing, selling newborns in Mohali

DSP (City 2), H S Bal said that the preliminary investigation revealed the accused were involved in stealing newborn babies and selling them

Those arrested were identified as Manjinder Singh, his wife Parwinder Kaur, residents of Faridkot district, and Charanbir Singh and his wife Sakshi, residents of Patiala. (Representational)
Mohali police on Monday busted a gang allegedly involved in trafficking newborns and arrested two couples. Police also recovered a newborn from the accused. Three members of the gang are on the run, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Manjinder Singh, his wife Parwinder Kaur, residents of Faridkot district, and Charanbir Singh and his wife Sakshi, residents of Patiala. DSP (City 2), H S Bal said that the accused were arrested and a five-day-old baby girl was also recovered from them.

The infant has been admitted to Civil Hospital in Phase VI. DSP Bal added that they traced the parents of the child who belong to Faridkot district and have informed them.

Bal said that the preliminary investigation revealed the accused were involved in stealing newborn babies and selling them. They are investigating how many children have been sold by the accused.

“We have secured police remand of the accused and will find out how many children were sold and stolen and how much money they made,” Bal said. The accused used to operate from different cities. A police officer part of the investigation said the accused used to sell one child for Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh depending upon the financial condition of the buyer. The police are yet to find out from where the children were stolen.

A case under Sections 370(5) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Protection of Children Act was registered at Sohana police station.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 07:23 IST
