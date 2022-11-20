Arrested PU student sent 20k to shooter in dera follower’s murder case

A day after the arrest of a post graduate student of Panjab University (PU), the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab police found that the accused had transferred Rs 20,000 in the bank account of one of the shooters involved in the murder of Pardeep Kumar, a follower of Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda.

The accused Harshveer Singh Bajwa, a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district was on Friday arrested by the SSOC from Chandigarh. Bajwa was pursuing his post graduation from PU.

The sources in the SSOC said that Bajwa had transferred the money into Manpreet Singh Mani’s account after the shooter had fled after killing Pardeep Singh at Kotkapura on November 4. Mani had been arrested by the police.

Bajwa was produced in the court and remanded to three days police custody.

The accused Harsh Bajwa is pursuing MA third semester in Gandhian Studies at Panjab University (PU).

Sources said that the accused was active in student politics and a member of student organisation. Sources in PU said that though he had once had a room in Hostel Number 5 but currently he was not staying in the hostel.

PU Security chief, Vikram Singh, says, “We have not received any official information from the Punjab police about the arrest of student Harsh Bajwa. So far, we can not say that he was arrested from the university. We will gather more details about him on Monday”.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO), PS 11, Chandigarh, Inspector Lakhbir Singh, said, “We have not received any information about the arrest of any PU student”.