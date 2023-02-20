scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
1 more arrested in Latifpura demolition protest case

After arresting a member of the Latifpura Murr Waseba (Rehabilitation) Committee last week, now a team from the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate on Sunday arrested another committee member in connection with the ongoing protest against Latifpura house demolition drive.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa was arrested in connection with a case registered at Rama Mandi police station for blocking national highway at Dhanowali for four hours on January 16 as also for blocking a railway track the same day. Bajwa, according to the police, owns a big chunk of land in Latifpura. The Latifpura residents had blocked the highway to protest the demolition of their houses.

Nearly 50 houses were razed in Latifpura last December. Residents, including around 100 children, have since been sitting on the debris of their homes.

Besides Latifpura residents, activists of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Jalandhar, Tarkasheel Society Punjab, Jamhuri Adhikar Sabha, Punjab People’s Cultural Forum, Dal

Khalsa and other Sikh organisations also took part in the protest.

Rama Mandi SHO Inspector Navdeep Singh said that the police had registered a case under Sections 188, 341, 283 of IPC and 8B of National Highways Act in which some protesters were identified, including Bajwa.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 07:35 IST
