Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Arrested by CBI, Punjab DSP Amroz Singh had retired as Captain from Army

Amroz Singh, who was arrested in a two-year-old bribery case, is currently in police custody.

Punjab DSP Amroz Singh was arrested on Thursday in an ongoing investigation into a bribery case first reported in 2020 and is currently in police custody.
Arrested by CBI, Punjab DSP Amroz Singh had retired as Captain from Army
Punjab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amroz Singh, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday in a two-year-old bribery case, had served in the Indian Army Special Forces as a Short Service Commission officer and retired as a Captain.

Singh, who belongs to Ferozepur district, joined the Punjab Police Services (PPS) as a DSP in 2014. He was first posted as DSP (Headquarters) in Barnala following which he was posted as DSP (City-1), DSP (Headquarters), DSP (Kharar-1) and DSP (Zirakpur) in Mohali district.

Singh, who has a masters in international studies from Delhi University, was considered to be a strict officer. He was arrested on Thursday in an ongoing investigation into a bribery case first reported in 2020 and is currently in police custody.

Singh and his reader Amandeep Singh were arrested after an Ambala resident, Mohit Sharma, lodged an FIR with the CBI alleging that they had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from him, to be paid through four middlemen, for unfreezing his bank accounts. Sharma also alleged that he had already paid Rs 10 lakh to two of the middlemen as a bribe.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI had arrested two middlemen and identified them as Anil Mor and Dilbag Singh. Sources said that during the interrogation of Anil and Dilbag, the names of DSP Singh and his reader had emerged. The two police personnel were later asked to join the investigation, which they did, and said that their names were being misused.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 12:58 IST
