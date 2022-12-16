Arrested for beating up govt official, AAP’s ex-Haryana chief: was protesting anomaly

Former Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Naveen Jaihind, once considered very close to party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, was on Thursday arrested, a day after he and others allegedly assaulted a government official at PGIMS Rohtak.

“He (Jaihind) has been arrested. He along with accomplices interrupted government work when the document verification process (for recruitment of nurses) was going on. He manhandled Deputy Registrar Amit Sindhu. He barged into that room with more than five people,” Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police, Udai Singh Meena said.

A video of the brawl has gone viral on social media.

Police said in the video footage of the incident, Jaihind is seen entering into a heated argument with the official and then slapping him.

A case has been registered against Jaihind and his accomplice Ishwar Sharma on charges, including assault, rioting and obstructing a government employee from performing official duty.

He was produced before a Rohtak court from where he was sent to judicial custody.

Jaihind, who had first risen to the limelight when Kejriwal gifted him his Wagon-R car for campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, claimed that he went to the PGIMS campus after complaints were reported that preference is being given to outsiders over Haryana candidates in recruitment of nurses.

Advertisement

Shortly before his arrest, Jaihind told reporters that some media outlets are saying he was on the run, but “I am very much here.”

“Have I committed any rape or murder, I have only raised my voice saying the process was not going in a fair way. Haryana has the highest unemployment rate and I raised their voice,” Jaihind said.

Jaihind said officials inside the campus where the document verification process was going on refused to meet them and allegedly misbehaved.

Advertisement

Having not had a successful political career, Jaihind had announced withdrawal from active politics in February 2020 after his wife Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, announced their divorce.

Jaihind, who holds a masters in physical education from Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), had tried to join the government service as a physical training instructor (PTI) in 2021. When the Haryana Staff Selection Commission published the results for examination conducted to recruit 1,983 PTIs in October 2020, Jaihind had made the cut. He had told reporters that he had applied for the job many years before joining politics and taken the written test at a Kurukshetra centre in August 2020. He also said he had no interest in returning to politics.

Once considered very close to Kejriwal, Jaihind was part of the AAP’s core committee at the national level when the former floated the party. The AAP made him its Haryana convener in 2016 after it suspended Yogendra Yadav over his criticism of the party.

Jaihind was also among the front-runners for the AAP’s chief ministerial candidature in the 2014 Assembly elections, but he chose not to contest the polls.

Prior to that, Jaihind contested the Lok Sabha polls against then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s son Deepender Hooda, but finished a distant fourth, losing his security deposit. He contested Lok Sabha polls on an AAP ticket in 2019 from Faridabad but had to forfeit his security deposit again.

Advertisement

The 1981-born had added Jaihind to his name after drawing inspiration from Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Subhas Chandra Bose. He had entered politics in 2006-07 and started working with Kejriwal’s Swaraj Abhiyan and was a member of the 20-member core team of Anna Hazare when the Gandhian led an anti-corruption agitation in 2011.

The AAP’s state in-charge, Sushil Gupta, said the party had nothing to do with Jaihind. “Naveen is no longer in the AAP. He quit the party after the 2019 Assembly elections,” the Rajya Sabha member said.