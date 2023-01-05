Two arrested for snatching car at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve

The Chandigarh Police arrested two people on Wednesday for snatching a Breeza car at gunpoint from a software engineer on the New Year’s Eve on December 31. The accused were identified as Amit Gupta (38) of Zirakpur, and Satwinder Singh (35) of Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have recovered a toy pistol which was used in the crime.

After robbing the victim of the vehicle, the accused filled the fuel tank of the vehicle from a station at Sector 49 and escaped without paying the charges on Sunday. Police said that Amit snatched the car alone at first and later Satwinder joined him to sell it to someone else. Amit and Satwinder tried to tamper with the FASTag of the car and an alert reached the cell phone of Sammi Kumar Srivastava, from whom the car was robbed.

Sources said that Srivastava informed about the alert to the investigation agency. Later, the accused were found roaming in the snatched car with a fake registration number plate near Mata Mansa Devi shrine Wednesday. Amit and Satwinder met each other when they were lodged in Nabha jail in connection with a drug-peddling case in 2017. They were out on bail.

“The accused are addicts. Amit was working at a garment showroom, V Mart, ten months ago, and is presently unemployed. Satwinder runs a canteen at a private hospital in Nabha in Punjab. They have reportedly confessed their crime,” SHO Mani Majra police station, Inspector Jaspal Singh, said.

On December 31, the two had snatched a Brezza car at gunpoint from Srivastava who along with his wife and child had to shop at Tanishq showroom at Mani Majra. When Srivastava opened the door of his car, a man carrying a pistol appeared and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over the car key. The incident took place around 8.30pm.

Police said that Srivatava handed over the car keys, who later pushed the woman and children out of the vehicle.