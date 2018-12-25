Arrest of 8 members of Bihar gang: Even stolen money didn’t arouse suspicion

What was remarkable about the eight-member gang from Motihari, Bihar, arrested last week, is not their modus operandi — catching hold of unsuspecting low-income workers and offering to exchange money at a cut rate, and giving them worthless pieces of paper instead — but the readiness with which their victims were prepared to accept hot cash from self-confessed thieves.

All eight were sent to judicial custody on Monday after two days of police remand. Police said four cheating cases had been solved with their arrests. A police officer said, “We interrogated all the eight members and they said that they preferred to target only low-profile men, who can easily be trapped, a fact which was evident as per the statements of complainants. In all the four cases, which were registered at Sector 17 police station, complainants reported that two men met them and convinced them to accept money they had stolen from somewhere, in exchange for less money. In all four cases, the accused handed over a bundle tied in a handkerchief, which later turned out to be merely pieces of paper.”

In each case, the victims thought nothing of accepting stolen cash so long as they made a profit from it.

Four FIRs registered at the Sector 17 police station contain similar statements of complainants that they were approached by two men telling them that they possessed stolen money and they are ready to give them after accepting less money from them.

Meanwhile, two Mohali residents also approached the Chandigarh Police stating that they were also cheated by two men following the same modus operandi. The Chandigarh Police advised them to lodge their complaints with the Mohali police.

The four complainants are 19-year-old Ameen, who has studied upto class 4, and is working at a roadside eatery in Sector 22; Manveer Singh of Kishangarh, 22, a class 8 passed; Dhan Singh, 22, a cook with Food Plaza in Sector 22; and Sri Kant, 20, an auto driver living in Sector 18. Manveer Singh of Kishangarh was cheated of Rs 5,500 on January 8, Dhan Singh of Rs 35,000 on June 10, Ameen of Rs 12,000 on July 9 and auto driver Sri Kant of Rs 27,500 on December 22.

The police have not yet recovered any of the cheated money from the accused. The police said the accused had deposited the money in their bank accounts, which was operated by their family members.