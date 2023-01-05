CBI arrests two insurance employees for demanding bribe of `12 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an insurance surveyor and a regional manager of The New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh, for demanding a bribe of Rs 12 lakh here in Sector 17.

The accused were identified as N S Sidhu, an insurance surveyor of The New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh, and J K Mittal, regional manager, The New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh. They were arrested by a joint team of CBI personnel from Shimla and Chandigarh.

The CBI said that a case was registered against the insurance surveyor of The New India Assurance Company on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 12 lakh from a private person for getting the insurance claim of his factory released early by his close officer (a regional manager of The New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh) and avoiding filing of appeal in higher court.

The factory is located in Himachal Pradesh. It was alleged that the factory of the complainant had caught fire in 2010. The CBI laid a trap and caught the surveyor while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant as first instalment on behalf of the said regional manager in Sector 17. The regional manager was caught too.

Sources said searches are being conducted on the premises of both accused in Chandigarh and Panchkula which have so far led to recovery of some documents related to investment and keys of lockers. Both the accused will be produced before the Special Judge, CBI, Shimla Thursday. ENS