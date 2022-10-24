Arrangements in hospitals for burn and eye injuries

The Chandigarh health department has issued a notification which states that all necessary arrangements have been made in various government hospitals in Chandigarh for Diwali. The Emergency at GMSH 16 along with civil hospitals in Mani Majra, and Sectors 22 and 45 have been put on alert. The hospitals have all arrangements including medicines to deal with patients of burn and eye injuries due to crackers.

The eye specialists would be available round the clock to handle injuries related to the eyes and burns. Doctors in the hospital have also advised that citizens of the city need to celebrate the festival of lights by lighting diyas and lights and avoid crackers, especially children and senior citizens, as these lead to burns and increase smoke levels, leading to respiratory problems, it was stated.

The doctors at the Advanced Eye Centre and the Plastic Surgery Department Emergency at PGI will be working on Diwali to attend to critical injuries. A senior consultant and resident will be available for the next three days from October 24 to 27 to address burn injuries, apart from others.

“We have adequate arrangements for Diwali injuries. For burns, special beds are reserved and a plastic surgeon is on duty,” said Prof Atul Prashar, HoD, Plastic Surgery Department, PGI. A special roster has been created in the Advanced Eye Centre as well, and an Emergency OT for surgical cases.

Emergency phone numbers: