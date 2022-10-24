scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Arrangements in hospitals for burn and eye injuries

The doctors at the Advanced Eye Centre and the Plastic Surgery Department Emergency at PGI will be working on Diwali to attend to critical injuries. A senior consultant and resident will be available for the next three days from October 24 to 27 to address burn injuries, apart from others.

The Chandigarh health department has issued a notification which states that all necessary arrangements have been made in various government hospitals in Chandigarh for Diwali. The Emergency at GMSH 16 along with civil hospitals in Mani Majra, and Sectors 22 and 45 have been put on alert. The hospitals have all arrangements including medicines to deal with patients of burn and eye injuries due to crackers.

“We have adequate arrangements for Diwali injuries. For burns, special beds are reserved and a plastic surgeon is on duty,” said Prof Atul Prashar, HoD, Plastic Surgery Department, PGI. A special roster has been created in the Advanced Eye Centre as well, and an Emergency OT for surgical cases.

Emergency phone numbers:

  • 0172 2782457
  • 0172 2752042
  • 0172 2720104
  • PGI-  0172 2756117

