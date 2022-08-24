scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Arrangements in Chandigarh: Residents irked by inconvenience

The local residents raised concern over the tight security around GMCH-32, creating inconvenience to the general public, as a parking lot at the hospital has been closed due to security protocol.

PM's visit in Chandigarh, Chandigarh security tightened, PM Narendra Modi to visit ChandigarhA senior police officer said, “The arrangements were made in collaboration with GMCH-32 management. Alternate options are being given to the attendants accompanying the patients.” (file)

Ahead of Modi’s visit in Mohali, the Chandigarh Police too made adequate security arrangements in the UT. Many areas on Madhya Marg were made parking-free in this regard. Meanwhile, the local residents raised concern over the tight security around GMCH-32, creating inconvenience to the general public, as a parking lot at the hospital has been closed due to security protocol.

A senior police officer said, “The arrangements were made in collaboration with GMCH-32 management. Alternate options are being given to the attendants accompanying the patients.”

RK Garg, president of the Second Innings Association, said, “The parking of a very busy hospital has been closed for many days, which is causing a lot of trouble to the people and attendants coming with patients”. ENS

