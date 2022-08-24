Arrangements in Chandigarh: Residents irked by inconvenience

Ahead of Modi’s visit in Mohali, the Chandigarh Police too made adequate security arrangements in the UT. Many areas on Madhya Marg were made parking-free in this regard. Meanwhile, the local residents raised concern over the tight security around GMCH-32, creating inconvenience to the general public, as a parking lot at the hospital has been closed due to security protocol.
A senior police officer said, “The arrangements were made in collaboration with GMCH-32 management. Alternate options are being given to the attendants accompanying the patients.”
RK Garg, president of the Second Innings Association, said, “The parking of a very busy hospital has been closed for many days, which is causing a lot of trouble to the people and attendants coming with patients”. ENS
