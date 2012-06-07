AroundTown: State Bank holds loan mela

CHANDIGARH: A loan mela was organised by State Bank of India,Sector 30,Chandigarh outside the office premises on Wednesday. which was inaugurated by Madhukar Anand,Regional Manager,Regional Business Office,Chandigarh. On the occasion,various loan schemes like home loans,car loan,education loan and personal loans were explained to customers who visited the mela. Sanction letters were issued on the spot to those who were interested in availing the banks loan facility and fulfilled its requirements. Arrangements were also made with a few car dealers Honda,Chevrolet to display the latest models of cars during the event. A similar loan mela will be held at our Air Force Station Chandigarh branch on June 7 from 10.30 am. onwards.

City transport body drivers awarded

CHANDIGARH: As many as 12 drivers of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking,who were giving the best mileage per litre of diesel for the buses driven by them,were awarded by the transport body on Wednesday. The ceremony was held at depot number 1 of CTU following which,a seminar was organised for the drivers. During the seminar issues like driving behaviour,gear box and other maintenance issues were taken up. The drivers were shown a film on best practices to drive and maintain a bus. Important tips were also given by them on how to increase the mileage per litre of diesel. Director Transport TPS Phoolka along with general manager CTU S P Parmar and other officials were present on the occasion.

Election body to revise voters list

CHANDIGARH: The Election Commission has directed the holding of door-to-door surveys and rationalisation of polling stations. The door-to-door survey would be conducted from June 8 to 25. Booth-level officers would visit every house to check the electoral rolls. The particulars of the registered electors would be corrected and names of the ineligible voters would be struck off. The revised rolls would be published on January 1,2013.

Community centre members move court

CHANDIGARH: The life members of the community centre in Sector 35,who had been recently asked to give up their membership,have moved court against the decision. The membership was cancelled following the notification of the new byelaws for community centres wherein the residents of other sectors cannot be members of the centres in a particular sector. The life members of the community centre,mostly senior citizens,however rue that they have been part of promoting the activities of the centre for more than two decades and their membership should not be cancelled.

Blood donation

camp held

CHANDIGARH: A free heart check-up and blood donation Camp was organised by the Jan Shikshan Sansthan,Chandigarh at its office premises in Sector 38-A,Chandigarh. The camp was held in collaboration with Gianwati-O P Jain Memorial Trust,Chandigarh. It was inaugurated by Lalit Siwach,HCS,Additional Commissioner,Municipal Corporation,Chandigarh.

