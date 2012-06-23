AroundTown: Construction worker killed in accident

PANCHKULA: A construction worker from Bihar was killed in a road accident in Madanpur by the Chandimandir Police Station on Friday. Sudama,40,was reportedly crossing the road near Sector-24 when he was run over by a motorbike. Police are yet to find the driver of the bike.

CBM threatens stir if

property tax hiked

CHANDIGARH: The members of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) rejected the increase in property tax and the current misuse penalty during the annual general meeting held on Thursday. The traders demanded that the current building bylaws be reviewed that have a high penalty of Rs 500 per sq ft per month. They said an agitation would be launched in case property tax on commercial buildings was increased.

Fraud case against PNB employee

CHANDIGARH: The UT Police today registered a case against an employee with the Punjab National Bank who allegedly tried to transfer the money from the accounts of customers into the account of A K Patnaik,the Assistant General Manager of the banks branch in sector 22-D,Chandigarh to settle a personal score. However,Patnaik detected the fraud before the money could be transferred.

