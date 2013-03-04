aroundtown

Seminar held on womens safety

The Chandigarh Territorial Mahila Congress on the occasion of the celebration of International Womens Day,organised a seminar on Women Safety at Congress Bhawan,Sector 35. Anita Babbar General Secretary,All India Mahila Congress was the chief guest at the seminar and it was presided over by Madhu Bansal,wife of Union Minister for Railways Pawan Kumar Bansal.

PCR staff awarded

The UT Police PCR Vehicle staff arrested two persons who tried to snatch the mobile phone of a resident of Kajheri near Sector 44. PCR vehicle Sugar-8 rushed to the spot where the accused tried to hide in a jungle area near the road,and arrested both,Parkash Kumar and Dashmesh,residents of colony number 5. The PCR staff ASI Amrao Singh ,Driver Constable Rahul and Constable Pardeep were rewarded.

