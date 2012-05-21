AROUND TOWN: Sacked from job,man slits own wrist

CHANDIGARH: A man slit his wrists after he was reportedly sacked from his job on Sunday. Krishen (25),a Dadu Majra resident,was a contractual worker at Punjab Congress Bhavan,Sector 15. On Sunday,a passer by saw him slit his wrist with a blade near Panjab University roundabout,and informed the police. The police said Krishen was under the influence of some drug and was trying to cut the hair on his arm when he accidentally cut his wrist.

Protest against ban on black films

Chandigarh: To protest against the ban on use of black films ordered by the Supreme Court,a candle march headed by New Motor Market Association,Sector 28,was organised on Sunday. Association chairperson Khalid Khan expressed his resentment on the issue of unemployment and financial loss to car accessories business.

Nurses to protest non-fulfillment of demands

Chandigarh: Nurses of Government Medical College and Hospital have decided to wear black badges till May 22 to protest against the non-fulfillment of their demands. Members will resort to agitation by doing extra work in the service of patients.

