Around town

Senior citizen duped of Rs 53,000

Chandigarh:A senior citizen was allegedly duped of Rs 53,000 by two persons on the pretext of selling him a laptop near the Mansa Devi complex on Thursday. The two unidentified men came on a scooter and got into his car there.A little while later they started negotiating and sold him a laptop for Rs 5,000. They then took the remaining cash Khurana had and sped away. Khurana opened the laptop bag only to realise that bricks were kept inside it and he had been duped, a police officer said. A case of cheating and assault in attempt to commit theft has been registered.

Two traffic cops hit by car

Chandigarh:Two traffic police officials were injured after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by an Indica near the Mudila Light Point on Friday noon. The driver Joginder Singh has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. According to police,Singh,who works as a driver in the Income Tax office took a sudden U-turn at the Light Point as a result of which his car rammed into a motorcycle which was right behind. Two traffic officials – a head constable Yashpal Singh and constable Anuj Kumar – were riding the motorcycle and received minor injuries on their head and legs.

Movies screened for underprivileged children

Chandigarh:The Consulate General of Canada will be screening a collection of animated films especially for kids from the National Board of Canada this month,for underprivileged children studying at local schools run by NGOs. The movies screened today included six oscar award winning movies.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App