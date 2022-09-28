Around a year and half since arrest, court acquits murder accused of charges

Around a year and a half after the Chandigarh Police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly murdering a man, the district court Tuesday acquitted him of the charges after it found the evidence provided by the prosecution to be insufficient.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh acquitted the accused, Komal alias Kamal, of Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution alleged that the victim, Kedar, had an affair with a woman who was also in a relationship with Komal. Kedar, who worked at a bakery, was beaten to death by the accused with a stick, they said. The victim was found dead in a park in Chandigarh on March 8, 2021.

The defence counsel, Sanjeev Patiyal, argued that the FIR was registered on the statement of a witness who reported that he found the victim injured and he saw an unknown person hit Komal on the head with some object. The defence said that there was thus no eyewitness and the case was only based on circumstantial evidence.

Komal, in his statement before the court, said that he did not the victim and that he was falsely implicated in the case. He said that the police arrested him and forced him to put his thumb impression on various occasions and no weapon was ever recovered as alleged in the case.

The defence also contended that the recovery of the blood-stained shirt which was effected from the house of the accused does not belong to him nor is the shirt his size. The recovery of the shirt and the stick was highly doubtful, it said.

After hearing the matter, the court said that the size of the shirt makes the case of the prosecution doubtful and said that it cannot rule out the possibility that it was planted. It also said that the stick the prosecution claimed was used by the accused was recovered near the spot of occurrence whereas this witness had said that he had searched the same area.

Advertisement

The court said that if he would have searched the area carefully then he would have been able to recover it and thus it could also have been planted. Despite the fact that the recoveries were effected from the inhabited places, no independent witness was joined nor is there any plausible explanation for the same, the judge said while acquitting the accused from the charges.