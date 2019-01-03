Around 4000 cops deployed ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Jalandhar visit

Around 4,000 policemen from at least six districts of Punjab have been deployed in Jalandhar and Phagwara ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lovely Professional University (LPU) for the inauguration of five-day Indian Science Congress Thursday. Checking is being conducted at several entry places to the city.

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora, along with other senior officers, took stock of security arrangements Wednesday. Sources said apart from Doaba region, comprising Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr districts, police from adjoining Amritsar and Ludhiana have also been deployed, besides Punjab Armed Police personnel.

An advance party of the Prime Minister’s security team is already camping here for the last few days. Also a Special Protection Group has held meetings with Punjab Police. “We have made all the security arrangements and sufficient number of cops have been deployed,” said ADGP Provisioning Arpit Shukla.

About 30,000 people, including Nobel laureates and scientists, are expected to participate in the 106th science congress. A huge pandal has been put up with a sitting capacity of around 25,000 at LPU. Apart from women and children science congress, various sessions will be conducted on health and agriculture.

After inaugurating the Indian Science Congress, the PM will address the students and also have ‘Chai pe Charcha’ with the dignitaries. Then he will leave for Gurdaspur where a political rally will be held.